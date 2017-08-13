Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer bemoaned his side's 'wrong choices' as Huddersfield Town ran out comfortable winners at Selhurst Park yesterday afternoon.

The opening day Premier League encounter was the Dutchman's first competitive game at the helm with his side showing little signs to suggest they will not struggle this campaign.

Despite a positive start to the game, the Eagles succumbed to two quick first-half goals – Joel Ward scoring an own goal before Steve Mounié doubled Town's lead two minutes later.

And although the Beninese forward doubled his tally for the afternoon in the second-half De Boer believed it was a 15 minute first-half spell which ultimately cost his side.

"We lost the game in 15 minutes," said the Frank de Boer after the game. "We started quite well and then after 10 minutes we made the wrong choices.

“We had control of the game at that point and until the third goal we were very close to making it 2-1.

“If we had done that, then I would have been confident we would have at least got a point.

"I saw some very good things but we have to understand the game doesn't last 75 minutes.

“If just in those 15 minutes you don't do what the game asked of you, you get punished."