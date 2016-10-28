Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is enjoying learning more about his Huddersfield Town squad as their Championship challenge continues.

His third-placed side head to Fulham eyeing a fourth away win and 10th in total.

That’s after a 1-0 home victory over Derby County sealed by Elias Kachunga’s stoppage-time header.

Wagner was delighted by the response to his side’s successive defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

WATCH: Wagner ahead of Fulham clash

“There was never a question mark against character. I have no worries on that score,” he said.

“I think my players are top class, both as individuals and as a group, which is key to our approach.

“But it was the first time this season that we had lost two games in a row.

“And Preston was the first game in which we underperformed.

“I was interested to see how the group reacted to a new situation, whether they could find a solution.

“And I thought they did a fantastic job against a very good opponent in Derby.

“The story of the game, with our late goal, means we got a boost.

“We start back at 0-0 at Fulham, but why shouldn’t our confidence be good?”

Wagner will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up a fifth yellow cad of the season against Derby.

Dean Whitehead is set to step in to operate alongside Aaron Mooy.

Joe Lolley remains sidelined by a foot problem (he has now had a protective cast removed, so can step up his recovery programme).

And his fellow wideman Sean Scannell has only just returned to training after a hip problem.

Wagner has previously confirmed skipper Mark Hudson, rested against Derby, will return to central defence in place of Michael Hefele.

Tom Cairney will compete for a starting berth for 14th-placed Fulham.

The midfielder made a second-half cameo in his side's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday after regaining full fitness following an injury.

Winger Floyd Ayite could return after ankle trouble, having just failed to make the Villa trip.

On-loan Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas remains a doubt having been out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Town haven’t won in nine meetings with the West London side, their last victory a 1-0 third-tier success under Neil Warnock in September 1993, when Stuart Hicks scored.

Their last win at Craven Cottage came the season before, also in the third tier, in April 1993 when Ian Ross was manager and Iwan Roberts clinched a 1-0 victory.

Town have made five visits to the West London ground since then, twice claiming 1-1 draws.