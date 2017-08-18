Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl should be confident of being able to follow an opening Premier League clean sheet with another against Newcastle United.

That’s the view of head coach David Wagner, who reckons the 28-year-old loanee from Mainz kept Huddersfield Town in the match as they secured a 3-0 success at Crystal Palace.

Lossl has jumped ahead of Joel Coleman in the pecking order after an impressive pre-season and Wagner commented: “I think it was the perfect start for him (at Palace), just like it was for the whole team.

“He kept us in the game with his two unbelievable saves and he gave a very, very good performance as well.

“This is exactly what you want and what you like.

“It is like a striker needing goals early in the season – a goalkeeper needs big saves which help you put points on the board.

“This should help grow his confidence.”

Wagner – confirming his interest in Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom was dead for this transfer window – added: “Jonas did well in pre-season so it was not a big surprise for me that he should do so well in the first match.

“Of course, it’s a different level and another switch up for the first game in the Premier League, but it was good to see him immediately make big saves for us.”