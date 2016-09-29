Login Register
Why boss missed the Newcastle United goals which kept Huddersfield Town top

  • Updated
  • By

David Wagner was at the St James' Park clash with Newcastle United

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle celebrates scoring his side's winner against Norwich City

David Wagner was at St James’ Park to see Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals Newcastle United and Norwich City go head to head on Wednesday.

But he missed the two stoppage-time goals which sealed a dramatic 4-3 Toon win and kept Town top of the table.

Knocked off the summit by Norwich last weekend, Wagner’s side reclaimed the leadership courtesy of Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Norwich could have returned to the top by winning at Newcastle United, and as they led 3-2 going into stoppage time at St James’, it looked like they were going to.

That’s when Wagner decided to beat the traffic!

“I got the final result on my drive home,” he revealed.

“To be fair, I think Newcastle deserved their win. In my opinion, they were the better team on the night.

Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick for the hosts, his third coming in the sixth minute of added time after Yoan Gouffran levelled a minutes earlier.

After Gayle’s opener, goals from Graham Dorrans, Huddersfield-born Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Alex Neil’s Norwich two goals clear.

But former Crystal Palace striker Gayle’s second on 71 minutes made it 3-2 to set up a tense finale.

Second-placed Norwich head to Wolves for tomorrow’s tea-time clash while Newcastle, in third, are at Rotherham in the afternoon.

Fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who drew 0-0 at Ipswich on Tuesday, are at Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town man gets another Wales call-up

Brentford, in fifth, host Wigan Athletic while across West London, there’s a lunchtime derby between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

In West Yorkshire, it’s Leeds United versus Barnsley.

