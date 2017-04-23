Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham FC sent a promotion warning to their rivals with an impressive SkyBet Championship victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite going a goal down in the opening four minutes as Chris Lowe earned and converted a penalty, the Cottagers came from behind to score four goals in 30 first-half minutes.

The 4-1 scoreline ended the contest by the interval with the West Londoners now having won their last four league games, scoring 13 goals in the process.

And Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes his side are hitting form at the right time with 13 goals in the past four matches.

“We are in a good mental moment and we believe we can play good football and compete very well," Slavisa Jokanovic said.

"I am very happy at how we are at this time - we are solid and this is important for us.

“To win 4-1 is a great result but perhaps I miss the clean sheet.

"The team showed great character and confidence and we were very brave. We scored four goals but it could have been more.

"Our standards are improving and this is exactly what we have to do."

However, despite their recent surge up the table moving the Cottagers into the top six and three points ahead of seventh-place Leeds United, Jokanovic refused to look at the overall Play-Off picture.

"I am not looking at the table,” he added. “I am only thinking about the next game.

“Now we need to rest and concentrate on the regular part of this competition."