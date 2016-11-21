Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford City will pay tribute to record scorer and former Huddersfield Town striker Bobby Campbell at their home game against Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland international Campbell, who died last week aged 60, had two spells at Town and lived in Huddersfield.

But the best days of his career were at Bradford, where he also had two stints.

Campbell scored 143 goals in 320 appearances and won promotions with City in 1982 (from what is now League Two) and 1985 (from League One).

Bradford City chief executive James Mason said: “We want people to not just watch the game but to pay respect in a match dedicated to Bobby's memory.”

He joined Town from Aston Villa in the summer of 1975, and in a two-season spell which was interrupted by a broken leg, scored 10 goals in 34 games.

After playing for Sheffield United and Vancouver Whitecaps, Campbell returned to Town in September 1978.

He netted three times in seven appearances before joining Halifax Town in October 1978.

Campbell also played for Brisbane City, Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

His funeral takes place on Thursday.

The cortege will leave McNulty Funeral Home on New North Parade, Huddersfield, for a service at St Peter’s Parish Church in Huddersfield town centre at 1.00pm.

This will be followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium in Fixby at 2.45pm.

Bradford City will provide free coaches to take mourners from the church to the crematorium, then to their Valley Parade stadium for a reception and back to Huddersfield.

For details ring 07738 260312.

St Stephen’s Church in Lindley will be opening its doors from 9.00am to 10.00am on Tuesday and Wednesday so people can write their tributes in the Book of Remembrance.