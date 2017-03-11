Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a well-earned three points at Brentford this weekend, courtesy of Rajiv Van La Parra's first-half strike.

The deflected effort reflected Town's dominance over the 90 minutes, but the Bees could have got back into it in a 10 minute spell either side of half time.

Danny Ward's clean sheet remained in tact however and all-in-all Town deserved the away day victory at Griffin Park.

Here's how the game unfolded...

First half

3 Minutes: Billing’s mis-placed pass goes straight to Jota who tests Ward. Good save.

8 Minutes: Sharp build up from Kachunga, Payne and Van La Parra down the right, but the Dutchman’s flick through to Wells on the edge of the area is just too strong.

10 Minutes: Smith gets his cross in this time and a stretching Payne is just denied by the fingertips of Bentley.

27 Minutes: Van La Parra scores for Town!!

35 Minutes: Henry gets free of Kachunga on the left of the box and drives narrowly wide.

37 Minutes: Great work by Kachunga on the right flank gives Wells a snap shot at goal... but it flies a few inches over the bar.

Second Half

46 Minutes: Great stuff from Kachunga as he breaks free on the byline and puts Wells in.

Great recovery tackle from a Brentford body to deny a definite goal.

48 Minutes: Henry plays in Jozefzoon, who finds Vibe with a low cross. He’s unmarked 10 yards out and skies it over.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town are applauded into the tunnel by their fans Share this video Watch Next

49 Minutes: Whirlwind start to the second half as Jota’s deflected shot hits the bar!

59 Minutes: Brentford score from the corner... but a foul has been called for a push in the box. Free kick Town.

71 Minutes: Wells rolls the cross along the six yard box and a Brentford leg knocks it on to the post!

87 Minutes: Canos goes down in the box under a Hefele challenge. No says the ref.

Line-Ups

Brentford (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Colin, Dean, Egan, Henry; Yennaris (Hofmann, 81), Woods; Jota, Sawyers (Kerschbaumer, 73), Jozefzoon (Canos, 64); Vibe

Subs Not Used : Bonham, Clarke, Barbet, Field

Booked: Dean

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate win over Brentford with their fans Share this video Watch Next

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Billing (Mooy, 57), Hogg; Kachunga, Payne (Brown, 46), van La Parra (Cranie, 86); Wells

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hudson, Lolley, Quaner

Booked:

Half Time: Brentford FC 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Att: 11,278 (1,600 Away)

Next Match: Bristol City at Ashton Gate, SkyBet Championship, Friday March 17 (7.45pm kick-off)