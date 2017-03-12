Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford boss Dean Smith blamed a combination of "fine margins" and "poor officiating" for his side's 1-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Rajiv van La Parra's deflected goal just before the half hour mark was all that separated the two sides in a hard-fought encounter at Griffin Park.

The Dutchman's shot found the back of the net after a bizarre series of ricochets between Brentford skipper Harlee Dean and goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

However, the Bees had a number of good opportunities to equalise with striker Lasse Vibe having the best of them - blazing a effort over the bar with the goal at his mercy early in the second-half.

"I think it's fine margins that have won them the game, but I have to say I thought the officiating was poor today too," said Smith.

"Lasse could have turned the game because if that goes in just after the break we have the momentum, John Egan has a perfectly good goal disallowed for I'm not sure what and Sergi Canos is brought down on the line of the box.

“It could have been a penalty but we didn't even get a free-kick for that one."

Smith felt the game failed to live up to its pre-match billing and admitted his young side looked leggy in the first half after a hectic schedule of games.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town are applauded into the tunnel by their fans Share this video Watch Next

He said: "Huddersfield are a good side and I thought they were better than us in the first half but we came into it after the break and gave it a real go.

“We allowed them too much time on the ball which is disappointing because we worked on that.

"I'm pleased with the endeavour, disappointed with quality and we took too many touches at times but when we beat the press we opened them up. We have to take those chances."

"We have a young squad and they are our players. Huddersfield have some good players but, for me, if you are bringing a loan player in then he has to be exceptional and we would rather develop our own players."