Huddersfield Town will be looking to build upon the Tuesday night victory over Aston Villa when they travel to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Griffin Park has so far not been a happy hunting ground for Town at SkyBet Championship level with the last two trips to the Capital witnessing Town concede eight goals and score just three.

Similarly the hosts go into the clash unbeaten in their last four outings and have only lost four times at home this season.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous meetings between the two sides over recent years below.

2016/17

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brentford

Two debut goals gave David Wagner's side the perfect start to the current campaign in front of a record opening day attendance at the John Smith's Stadium.

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring in the 50th minute with his first goal in English football before Brentford equalised on the 77th minute.

However, Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer came off the bench to win the game with his first touch in senior football.

2015/16

Brentford 4-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-5 Brentford

Both under the stewardship of head coach David Wagner, both resulting in heavy defeats for Town in the German's infancy at the helm.

At the time the 4-2 away defeat at Griffin Park was described as one of the worst performances the team had produced all season.

First half goals by Sergi Canos, Lasse Vibe and Alan Judge saw the Bees race into a comfortable lead before Joe Lolley pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 46th minute.

Judge then made it 4-1 to Brentford before Kyle Dempsey scored a consolation goal for in added on time.

The corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium saw Town sign off the season with a whimper as the Bees romped to victory.

Sergi Canos (1), Scott Hogan (52, 62), Lasse Vibe (67) and John Swift (88) on the scoresheet for the West London outfit with Jamie Paterson getting Town's consolation in the 50 minute.

2014/15

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brentford

Brentford 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town recorded a first victory in five games to see off Brentford 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Winger Sean Scannell opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Town doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half as Brentford's Jake Bidwell put the ball into his own net.

Jonathan Douglas pulled a goal back on the 70th minute mark to make for a nervous last twenty minutes but Town held on to record all three points.

However, the reverse fixture at Griffin Park did not go so well that season as a dominant performance from Brentford saw them ease to a 4-1 victory.

Chris Long scoring a brace for the hosts with the other two goals coming from Alex Pritchard and Jon Toral with Harry Bunn getting on the scoresheet for Town.