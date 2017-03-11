Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rajiv van La Parra's fortuitous first-half strike meant Huddersfield Town closed the gap on the SkyBet Championship top two with a hard fought 1-0 win away to Brentford.

The home side's defence fell asleep as a quickly-taken free-kick found the Dutchman wide on the left with the winger's fierce shot ricocheting off a defender and into the net via the hands of Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

It was a professional away performance from David Wagner's side but they will also be thankful for Brentford's wastefulness in front of goal.

Lasse Vibe with two glaring opportunities to equalise – dreadfully missing from close range as well as hitting the bar minutes later.

Key Moment

Lasse Vibe’s glorious chance to equalise early in the second-half, blazing over the bar from seven yards when it was easier to score.

Moan of the Match

With 10 games left, can Huddersfield Town see a side off earlier at some point before the end of the season - nerves can’t take it.

Talking Point

Huddersfield Town’s success is built on firm foundations, this victory a second successive clean sheet for David Wagner’s men - while promotion rivals fluff their lines around them? Is the pressure starting to tell?

Man of the Match

Rajiv van La Parra may have got a slice of luck with his goal but he deserves it with his recent performances.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Oliver Langford (West Midlands) - annoyed the home fans with his decision-making but who cares from a Town perspective?

Atmosphere

The sold-out 1,600 travelling Blue White Army once again but another home side support to shame with their incessant noise.



Verdict

For the second successive game, those around them dropped points as Lady Luck continues to smile on David Wagner's side – is this their year?