Brentford midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer thinks Huddersfield Town will be playing Premier League football next year - by winning the play-offs.

Town beat the Bees at Griffin Park this weekend thanks to a Rajiv Van La Parra strike, moving the Terriers to within six points of Newcastle United and Brighton.

And Kerschbaumer expects the victors to go on to win the play-offs and secure a spot in the top flight for next season - even though the he thought the Bees deserved something on Saturday.

“I think we competed very well with them and played good football," the Austrian told Get West London.

"They are also a good team but it's really close to winning or drawing. They're a good team and will probably go up through the play-offs.

“It was a tough game with a rubbish goal conceded. We played well after the first 10 minutes in the second half and at the end it was difficult because they were all at the back and we couldn't break them down.”

Brentford are back in action against Wolves on Tuesday night and will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat in five matches against David Wagner's side.

He added: "We always seem to play well in night games and we want to continue in this way in the night games as we were unlucky against Huddersfield.”