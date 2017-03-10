Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Griffin Park this weekend to take on an in-form Brentford side.

The Bees have beaten Nottingham Forest, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in their last four matches, taking a point off Ipswich in the process.

In fact, Brentford have lost just three league matches in 2017 - just one more than Town.

If you're heading to the capital this weekend, take a look at our handy away day guide...

What's the stadium address?

Griffin Park, Braemar Road, Brentford, TW8 0NT.

How many fans are going?

Town were given an allocation of 1,600 tickets for the trip to Brentford this weekend, with only 93 remaining on Friday morning.

The last few were snapped up in the final hours of the sale, meaning a packed away stand on Saturday.

What's the nearest train station to the ground?

Brentford.

For any fans hopping on the train, take the tube to Waterloo or Vauxhall then on to the Reading-bound train from either of those stations, which stop at Brentford.

From Brentford station, exit onto Station Road and take the first right into Orchard Road.

Take another right on to Windmill Road and then first left on to Hamilton Road.

That street will lead you on to New Road and the ground.

For those of you planning on taking the tube to the ground, take the Piccadilly Line to South Ealing.

From their, take Ealing Road all the way down towards the stadium, but take care while crossing the A4 at the bottom.

The number 65 bus will also take you from South Ealing underground station to the ground.

What's the parking like for away fans?

There is no parking at Griffin Park itself for supporters.

Although there is some street parking around the ground - with some of it pay and display - there is no specific parking for the football stadium.

It is worth noting that South Ealing Road will be shut to cars tomorrow.

Where should away fans drink?

Griffin Park is famous for having a pub on each of the corners of the stadium.

The ground sits on the former site of an orchard owned by Fuller's Brewery - which uses a Griffin symbol - so beer is very much in the blood of Brentford.

The Bees' press office suggest the Griffin Pub for travelling fans, which sits on the south corner of the ground.

The other pubs around the stadium are the Princess Royal, the Royal Oak and the New Inn.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

According to the BBC's Price of Football, last year a pie cost £3.30, while a programme was £3.50.

A cup of tea will set you back £1.60.

What happened last time?

Town beat Brentford in the opening match of the season, taking revenge for the 5-1 humbling the Bees gave them on the final day of the last campaign.

Last time out at Griffin Park, Brentford beat Town 4-2, with Alan Judge scoring a brace for the Bees.