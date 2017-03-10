Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith may stick with the same side which beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Captain Harlee Dean returned to the side following a two-match ban and took the place of Andreas Bjelland in defence.

Meanwhile Town goalkeeper Danny Ward is hoping to shake off a thigh injury which meant the stopper missed the mid-week victory over Aston Villa.

Winger Sean Scannell could also be pushing for a return to the matchday squad following ankle surgery, but on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer (hamstring) is still out.

Midfielder Philip Billing and striker Nahki Wells are pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench against Villa.

Last season: Huddersfield Town 1 Brentford 5, Brentford 4 Huddersfield Town 2

Last five league matches: Brentford L W W D W; Huddersfield Town W W D L W

League Position: Brentford 12, Huddersfield Town 3rd

Top scorers (all competitions): Lasse Vibe (Brentford) 9; Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) 11

Match odds: Home Win 9/5 Draw 5/2 Away Win 7/5

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Four Key Points

1. Joel Coleman kept a clean sheet on Tuesday night as Huddersfield Town beat Aston Villa 1-0. Surely he will be looking to do the same again if picked on Saturday against Brentford.

2. Tommy Smith has become a real fans favourite, and his exploits in front of goal have meant he now sits fifth in Town’s goal scoring charts with four goals. Smith has also become the assist king with eight assists this campaign.

3. Jonathan Hogg will be pleased to get back onto the pitch, and he made his first start for Town since recently returning from injury. He will be hoping to make the starting line up at Griffin Park on Saturday.

4. Nahki Wells will be hoping to enter double figures for goals for the season against Brentford on Saturday. The striker has scored some important goals so far this campaign for Town.

The Game In Numbers

4- Brentford have only lost four games at home all season.

8- Town have won eight away games this season so far.

9- Lasse Vibe is Brentford’s top scorer with nine goals so far this season.

19- Amount of goals Town have scored on the road this season.

29- Amount of goals Brentford have scored at home this season.

Three Pitch Battles

Jota vs Jonathan Hogg: Our midfield general will have to be on top form to stop the skillful attacking midfielder.

Lasse Vibe vs Michael Hefele: The Hef clinically dispatched Jonathan Kodjia – can he repeat the trick against the Bees top scorer?