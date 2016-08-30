Brighouse Town ask Huddersfield Town fans to back their FA Cup bid

Brighouse Town boss Paul Quinn has his eyes on a best-ever FA Cup run.

And he wants Huddersfield Town fans to back the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club’s bid to see off Lancaster City on Saturday.

Victory would put Brighouse into the second qualifying round, equalling their achievement of 2013/14.

And Quinn, the grandson of former Town manager Ian Greaves, believes vocal backing can play a big part.

The tie takes place on national Non League Day.

And Brighouse are offering a free pie and pint to any Town season-card holder who comes though the turnstiles at their HD6 2PL Dual Seal Stadium on St Giles Road (admission is £7 adults, £4 concessions, Under 12s free).

“Town don’t have a game because of the international break, so it would be great to see some of their fans at our match,” said Quinn, whose side are second in the NPL First Division North after Monday’s 2-1 win at Colwyn Bay.

“We have had a decent start to the season, and we had a cracking couple of game against Glossop North End in the previous round.”

Brighouse twice came from behind as Glossop were beaten 4-2 at the Dual Seal in a dramatic preliminary round replay which featured three red cards, two of them for the visitors.

“I think the game gave us a bit of self-belief and it summed up what the competition is all about,” added Quinn, whose dad Gerry was manager of the original Emley when they made the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in 1991.

“Back in 2013, we played at Stockport County in the second qualifying round and although they beat us, it was a great day.

“We would love something similar and to go as far as we can, but we know Lancaster will be tough opponents.”

Quinn, 32, cut his managerial teeth with successful Sunday side Huddersfield Irish Centre and Kirkburton, then in the West Riding County Amateur League.

He became Brighouse manager in 2012 and led them to promotion from the Northern Counties East League in 2014.

After successive 14th-placed finishes in the NPL First Division North, he is keen to push the former Huddersfield Works League club further on.

New signings this time include former Leeds United striker Luke Parkin, ex-Burnley midfielder Jamie Frost, Farsley Celtic keeper Tom Taylor, who is back for a second spell at Brighouse, and defender Steve Mallory from Scarborough Athletic.

Quinn has also brought in midfielder Fernando Moke, who has played for a number of Yorkshire non-league clubs and explained: “We’re slowly but surely starting to gel.

“We are an ambitious club and we want ambitious players to keep moving forward.

“Where we go, we’ll have to see because it is a tough league. We will just try to finish as high as we can.”