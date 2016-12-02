Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse Town are inviting Huddersfield Town season-card holders not heading to Blackburn Rovers cut-price admission to their match against Glossop North End on Saturday (3.00).

Paul Quinn’s side are sixth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division North and visitors Glossop second.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Elias Kachunga on trip to Blackburn Rovers Share this video Watch Next

Town fans producing their season card or a programme from any match this season can enter the Dual Seal Stadium for £5 or £3 concessions (senior citizens, Under 16s or student passes).

Normally its £7 and £4.

It’s the fourth meeting of the sides this season.

Brighouse were 4-2 home winners in an FA Cup preliminary round replay after a 2-2 draw at Surrey Street.

But Glossop gained revenge with a 2-0 home league win last month.

AFC Emley, who have gone second in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division, are at home to Westella and Willerby (3.00).