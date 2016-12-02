Brighouse Town are inviting Huddersfield Town season-card holders not heading to Blackburn Rovers cut-price admission to their match against Glossop North End on Saturday (3.00).
Paul Quinn’s side are sixth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division North and visitors Glossop second.
Town fans producing their season card or a programme from any match this season can enter the Dual Seal Stadium for £5 or £3 concessions (senior citizens, Under 16s or student passes).
Normally its £7 and £4.
It’s the fourth meeting of the sides this season.
Brighouse were 4-2 home winners in an FA Cup preliminary round replay after a 2-2 draw at Surrey Street.
But Glossop gained revenge with a 2-0 home league win last month.
AFC Emley, who have gone second in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division, are at home to Westella and Willerby (3.00).