Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is hoping for a better display than the one his Seagulls side produced the last time they faced Huddersfield Town.

That SkyBet Championship encounter saw the Seagulls lose 3-1 at the John Smith's Stadium back in February of this year.

And although both sides ended up promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their histories at the end of May, Hughton is keen to avoid history repeating itself in West Yorkshire this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday encounter (kick-off 3pm), Chris Hughton said: “Certainly I hope we've evolved enough to be better than the last time we went there.

“I thought not only were they (Huddersfield Town) good on that day but we were poor.

“But one area I've been delighted with so far this season is our away performances and sometimes they can lead to good away results.

“That has been the case and it will need to continue.

“They are a side that have probably been up and down away from home but at home they're very strong.

“They have a crowd that are very vocal and get behind them and we'll have to make sure we put in a performance.

"They've recruited really well and they've got a very good squad, good numbers in the squad and it's a squad we know quite well because of our encounters last season.

"They are a club that is similar to ourselves and have adapted reasonably well to the Premier League so far."