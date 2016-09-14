Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

A late Anthony Knockaert strike for Brighton & Hove Albion was enough to end Huddersfield Town's undefeated start to the Championship season last night.

In a tight affair at the AMEX Arena, the 80th minute winner was somewhat fortuitous - the Frenchman's low shot slipping through Town keeper Danny Ward's hands.

The young goalkeeper, on-loan from Liverpool, was given consoling words by opposite number David Stockdale at the final whistle while manager David Wagner was also quick to defend him after the game.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

