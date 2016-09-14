Login Register
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Who stood out and who didn't among David Wagner's men as Town succumbed to their first Championship defeat of the season

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner greets Chris Hughton.

A late Anthony Knockaert strike for Brighton & Hove Albion was enough to end Huddersfield Town's undefeated start to the Championship season last night.

In a tight affair at the AMEX Arena, the 80th minute winner was somewhat fortuitous - the Frenchman's low shot slipping through Town keeper Danny Ward's hands.

The young goalkeeper, on-loan from Liverpool, was given consoling words by opposite number David Stockdale at the final whistle while manager David Wagner was also quick to defend him after the game.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Brighton
1
Huddersfield
0
Championship, September 13, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
    What Huddersfield Town fans have to say about Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward - it warms the heart!

Key contributor to the 'Wagner Revolution'

    Key contributor to the 'Wagner Revolution'

    LOOK: Did you make it into our Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Fans at the AMEX.

    Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's narrow 1-0 away defeat at the AMEX Arena yesterday evening  

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Danny Ward's despair at conceding the goal.
    1. Huddersfield Town FC
      Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Danny Ward howler sees Town's unbeaten run end
    2. David Wagner
      Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner quick to defend stopper Danny Ward after error
    3. Eorl Crabtree
      Huddersfield Giants to make changes for Leeds Rhinos Middle 8s clash
    4. Huddersfield Town FC
      LOOK: Did you make it into our Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?
    5. Aaron Mooy
      "The referee should have been suspended" - former Premier League official on the Aaron Mooy tackle

