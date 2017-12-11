Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town striker Izzy Brown said it was a disappointing result for his current club Brighton & Hove Albion , as the side were beaten 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium.

Brown made 15 appearances in a Town shirt last season, scoring four goals, yet has only mustered six outings for the Seagulls so far whilst on loan from Chelsea .

The 20-year-old was one of Town's heroes last season as he helped the club get promoted to the Premier League , however he says although it is a special place for him to visit, he wasn't happy coming away with defeat against his old side.

Izzy Brown said: "Overall it wasn't a great afternoon for me, obviously me coming back here is special but the result from my view point is not something we wanted.

“The goals were caused by lapses in concentration and we conceded from two set-pieces.

"In training on Friday, we knew someone would come in and try and win the first header and we had to be aware of the second ball.

"We worked on it, but someone lost their man and they scored twice, we just need to keep positive, work hard in training and try and bounce back.

“I was trying to give them tips before the game on who might play, how they press, but it’s still tough to play against Huddersfield, the way they are so in your face and give you no time on the ball.

" Tommy Smith is a very attacking full-back and is always on your shoulder, trying to get forward.

"I had to go all the way back with him and then when we got the ball, try to get forward - it was very tough today. It wasn’t very good today and hopefully next week will be better.”