Brighton the better team against Huddersfield Town says their boss

We had some luck but deserved it says Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, the Brighton & Hove Albion manager, at the game against Huddersfield Town. Picture by Griffiths Photographers

Chris Hughton admitted Brighton and Hove Albion needed a bit of luck to inflict a first Championship defeat of the season on leaders Huddersfield Town.

But the home boss insisted his seventh-placed side deserved it – and their 1-0 victory in front of 24,166 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

French forward Anthony Knockaert’s 80th-minute shot slipped through the grasp of Town’s on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward.

It meant Town suffered a first league loss in seven games this season and had their advantage at the top trimmed to a point.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner greets Chris Hughton.

For Brighton it was a first win in four in the league after a draw at Reading and defeats at Newcastle United and at home to Brentford.

Hughton said: “It was probably one of those games that gets the supporters a little frustrated.

“But, as a manager and a coach, you know you have to play that type of game.

“Huddersfield are a good side. They give you a lot of possession, they drop back and they counter very quickly.

“If you don’t play within a shape, they can punish you.

“We had to be patient. We created the two best chances in the game, one in each half (Jamie Murphy was denied by Ward early on).

“The bit of luck we got, I thought we deserved it and I thought we were the better team.”

Hughton brought former Town loan forward Elvis Manu off the bench late on.

But ex-Town midfielder Oliver Norwood was an unused substitute.

Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday bids rejected by Premier League club

The latest rumours surrounding the second tier

