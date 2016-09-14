Brighton are our Bogey team and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat at the AMEX

A fortuitous Anthony Knockaert goal saw Huddersfield Town's unbeaten start to the Championship come to a disappointing end at the AMEX Arena last night.

In a game where both defences dominated, Brighton had the better of the play and chances but were gifted all three points after a Danny Ward error.

However, the young stopper previously made a great one-on-one save from Jamie Murphy in the first half while Bruno and Lewis Dunk also went close for the home side.

At the other end, Elias Kachunga spurned Town's best chance of the game who, despite the defeat, still sit top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-placed Newcastle United.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Brighton are our bogey team

Ever since forward Danny Ward's last gasp winner in the final ever game at the Withdean Stadium back in 2011, the South Coast has not been a happy hunting ground for Huddersfield Town.

Since then Town have failed to win a single one of the nine encounters between the two sides and its a hoodoo that continued last night.

On Saturday it was mentioned how Lady Luck seemed to be on Town's side but it deserted David Wagner's side at the AMEX yesterday evening as they succumbed to a fortuitous Anthony Knockaert goal.

Of course no defeat can be solely put down to such fanciful thinking but all football clubs DO have a bogey team who seem to have an inexplicable hold over them and the Seagulls certainly seem to have favour on their side when it comes to matches against Town.

2. Lightning DOES strike twice

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Danny Ward in despair after his mistake for the Brighton goal.

It may have been glorious sunshine on the South Coast ahead of the game but by the end lightning had struck for the second time for Huddersfield Town.

For the second time this season a Danny Ward mistake proved costly – last night's howler against Brighton almost a carbon-copy of the mistake the young goalkeeper made against Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup last month.

Of course, emphasis has to be placed on the fact the stopper is only 23-years-old and still learning the game – the exact reason why Liverpool FC decided to loan him to Town in the first place.

Naturally he will make mistakes as he progresses but in the grand scheme of things Ward has saved Town more times than he has put them in peril so far this season.

3. Town need another striker

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town's Elias Kachunga is challenged by Brighton's Lewis Dunk.

As Huddersfield Town searched for a last-gasp equaliser against Brighton, David Wagner brought on defender Michael Hefele to play up front.

It's a ploy that worked effectively against Aston Villa but it's one that is not an ideal long-term solution.

With few forward alternatives on the bench on Tuesday night it is blatantly obvious Huddersfield Town need another option up front.

With only free agents available until January, Town could come unstuck more often than not heading into the long, hard winter.

If the club are still in the Premier League mix when the transfer window re-opens on January 1st, it is imperative another attacking outlet is found before David Wagner's side quickly appear too one-dimensional.

4. Suspensions are on the horizon

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town's Tommy Smith in action with Brighton's Gaetan Bong.

After both receiving consecutive yellow cards in the last three Championship outings, it was a relief that neither Tommy Smith nor Chris Lowe received another booking last night.

With Lowe currently on four bookings, the full-back is one more away from a suspension while Mark Hudson and Tommy Smith are both on three cards each.

Before the start of the season David Wagner discussed the need to have strength in depth in his side and with suspensions on the horizon it will be interesting to see if the head coach has the necessary artillery in reserve to continue their assault on the league.

5. The Season starts now

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town's Danny Ward appears to apologise to the travelling fans.

A lot has been said about Huddersfield's character to grind out results at the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leeds United during the past month, but the biggest test will come after this defeat.

It wasn't the fact Town lost but it was the manner of defeat that will have hurt everyone connected to the club.

Sympathy goes out to Danny Ward for his mistake but he, like the rest of David Wagner's men, will have to show their ability to bounce back immediately ahead of Saturday's home game against QPR.

The John Smith's Stadium is expected to host another large crowd which will undoubtedly get behind the side to help them get back on track as soon as possible.