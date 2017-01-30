Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is demanding they put themselves “back into winning form” when they visit Huddersfield Town on Thursday.

The Amex boss is still reeling from Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup exit at National League Lincoln City.

And he admited he couldn’t wait to get back on the training ground to eradicate the mistakes which cost them and prepare to face David Wagner’s side – who go into tonight’s fifth-round draw as ball No11 (BBC1, 7.20pm).

Hughton blamed “elementary mistakes” for his side’s demise at Sincil Bank.

“It’s a result I certainly couldn’t see at half-time,” he said.

“I thought in the first half we coped with them. Lincoln are a big strong side with a lot of energy and they play very direct, and we had our moments.

“What we spoke about at half-time was that we didn’t give them the lift or the enthusiasm that they needed, but the penalty gets the crowd going.

“They were three very poor goals (to concede). You can’t afford to make elementary mistakes like we did – and that can be against any team. We got punished for it.”

Hughton continued, with Town in mind: “Certainly it makes it an awful weekend. You are just desperate to get back on the training pitch on Monday and have some sort of focus on the next game.

“At the moment it’s about feeling the real disappointment of this one.”

Hughton made nine changes but his side will be back to strength when the Championhsip leaders visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We had very good support (at Lincoln),” he said.

“The supporters travelled a long way. It’s a tough one to take.

“We need to make sure as a club we put ourselves back into winning form, eradicate the mistakes we made and be ready for Thursday.”