Brighton manager Chris Hughton has praised Huddersfield Town ahead of the Championship clash between the two sides next Thursday.

Town sit fourth, 11 points behind the Seagulls in the Championship after the south coast side beat Cardiff 1-0 last night.

And David Wagner's men could slip to fifth should Leeds United beat Nottingham Forest tonight.

Hughton was at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to see Town beat Ipswich 2-0, and the former Newcastle united boss has a huge amount of respect for the Terriers.

He told The Argus: "I wouldn't say I'm surprised. They have recruited very well in the summer.

"They are one of a few clubs, ourselves included, that have benefited from the slower start that Derby had, that Villa had and probably the inconsistency Norwich have had.

"The three clubs I've mentioned, everybody would have expected to be in the top six.

"But they are a really good side and they have got a manager who has built in the time he's been there, so they've improved. They deserve to be there."

The two face each other live on sky Sports 1 at 7.45pm, Thursday 2 February.