Huddersfield Town will push Brighton for automatic promotion right to the end of the Championship season, according to Seagulls defender Uwe Huenemeier.

Brighton sit six points ahead of Town, but have played an extra match and face tough matches against Derby County and Leeds United over the next week.

Town will be hoping to close the gap on Chris Hughton's men, with David Wagner claiming the Seagulls are catchable in the run-in .

Brighton have stumbled at this stage of the season before and Huenemeier knows they will be in for a fight in the Championship run-in.

He told the Argus: “I played with Elias Kachunga when he was with me at Paderborn. I know a lot of the players.

“There is a style there like Jurgen Klopp played at Dortmund when he was my manager there. I am really surprised by their performance but I’m pleased for them and they will chase us until the end. We have to be prepared for that.

“Chasing the ball, pressing high, always three or four players on the ball to win it.

“Those are the things they do and it is really impressive to see it.

“When they played against us, we suffered quite a lot.

“They will win games but we want to be winning games also.”

Huenemeier returned to the south coast side's starting XI against Rotherham at the weekend, with usual centre-back Shane Duffy ruled out for at least six weeks following surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

He continued: “We want to get back to winning ways at home.

“Derby are not where they want to be so they are looking for a good result. But we will be ready.”