By Ben Abbiss

One time Huddersfield Town target, Joe Gomez, could move to Brighton on loan according to the Mail Online .

Jurgen Klopp wants take a look at the 20-year-old defender during pre-season before any move is sanctioned, but Chris Hughton is believed to be an admirer of the full-back.

Gomez was linked with a loan move to Town last season on his return from a cruciate ligament injury, but no switch came to fruition.

Swansea City will complete a loan deal for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham once the striker signs a new contract worth £50,000 per week with his parent club.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea see the player, who scored home and away against Town last season, as part of the club's long term plans.

Abraham was last in action for England's Under 21s in the U21 European Championship semi-final defeat to Germany earlier this week.

The move for Abraham comes as France striker, Bafetimbi Gomis, leaves the Swans for Galatasaray for an expected £2.5m - according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Virgil van Dijk will not be leaving Southampton according to the Liverpool Echo .

The £60m rated centre-back has been linked to Liverpool and Chelsea but Southampton executive director, Les Reed, has insisted he will not be going anywhere.

Earlier this week it was announced that Liverpool had escaped punishment for reportedly 'tapping up' the centre-back ahead of a proposed move to Anfield.

Finally, West Brom boss Tony Pulis is closing in on a £14m deal for Southampton's Jay Rodriguez after new Saints boss, Mauricio Pellegrino, sanctioned the move.

The Mirror reports that the striker is looking for more first team football after returning from a long-term injury last season.

Newcastle United have also been linked with the forward this summer.