Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner banished talk of Manchester City and said: “The most exciting match on our schedule is Brighton and Hove Albion.”

The boss is happy at the prospect of pitting his team against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round.

But he insisted: “We have four Championship games before then, and only after those will I think about Manchester City.”

Thursday’s Sky Sports clash with fellow promotion chasers Brighton at the John Smith’s Stadium features two of the division’s form teams.

While Town have taken 19 points from the last 24 available, Brighton have 21.

And Chris Hughton’s side have conceded only 18 goals in 27 games, the lowest tally in the whole of the Football League.

On-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer is back in training after his hamstring injury.

So Jack Payne, who completes a three-match ban, and Sean Scannell (ankle) are the only absentees from Wagner’s squad.

The team chief looks certain to continue his rotation policy after Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

Aaron Mooy, who came off the bench at Spotland, is a likely starter in midfield.

And Wagner added: “It’s an exciting challenge, a test against the best side in the division.

“They are a very good opponent with a good manager.

“What can we do to cause them some problems? This is what I am thinking about.

“I like this club, but I very much want to beat them.”

Wagner, who quickly quashed suggestions of Crystal Palace interest in midfielder Philip Billing on transfer deadline day, says he is more than satisfied with his squad coming out of the January window.

On-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown and £500,000 Union Berlin striker Collin Quaner have been added.

“I am very happy to have this squad for the rest of the season,” he added.

Isle of Wight referee James Linington will be in the middle.