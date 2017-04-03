Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion star striker Glenn Murray is expecting more nervy moments in the Championship promotion race.

The forward's second-half strike against Blackburn sealed three points for the Seagulls on Saturday, allowing Brighton to stretch their lead over Huddersfield Town - who stumbled at home against Burton Albion.

But Murray knows anything can happen with seven matches of the season to go and accepts that nerves will still play a part in the south coast club's campaign.

"I just think we need to relax and enjoy the moment, not get too nervous and carried away," the 19-goal striker told the Argus.

"It's natural for any team trying to get automatic promotion, it's going to get a bit nervy at times.

"Like the last five minutes. Blackburn are playing for something else at the other end of the table and they were pushing towards the end. It's one of those things, you are going to get nervy.

"It's another three points to get where we need to be. We don't need to get carried away, just keep doing our job. We will be concentrating on Tuesday night now.

"You've got to give respect to everyone that comes here and everywhere we go every game is going to be tough now. Teams are fighting for something, whether that be to stay up, getting into the play-offs."