Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Brighton v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team to take on the Seagulls

  • Updated
  • By

Use our gadget to pick your starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town make the long trip down to the south coast this midweek to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Town's have won five of their opening six matches for the first time since 1920/21 and are sitting pretty four points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Brighton however are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Huddersfield, notching three wins and five draws against Town.

The Seagulls are 13th in the table having lost back-to-back league matches - against Newcastle and Brentford - for the first time since January.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt at the weekend

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The last six fixtures between the two teams at the Amex have seen three 0-0 draws and three goals for each side so it may be another low-scoring encounter on the south coast, despite Brighton lodging the second-most shots in home Championship matches this season with 42 - only Aston Villa (51) have had more.

And don't expect any set-piece strikes from the away side - Town are one of only three teams to have scored all their goals from open play so far this season, along with Villa and Derby.

Who would you play to snatch the points against Brighton? Have your say with our team selector below.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Brighton, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

      More on Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

      Latest Leeds-Huddersfield Betting Odds Why do supporters hate Leeds United? Leeds v Huddersfield Squad Selector How Town's Season Start Compares Dale Tempest on why Town will win Leeds-Huddersfield Connect 4 Examiner's Doug Thomson on the derby West Yorkshire derby: In Numbers
      1 of 8
      Comments
      Show more comments

      Recently Published

      Our football writers can't agree on the Aaron Mooy tackle - what do you think?

      The Australian could have been shown a red card at the weekend

      Previous Articles

      Huddersfield Town could loan out Kyle Dempsey

      The former Carlisle Unied man faces stiff competition in midfield

      Related Tags

      People
      Aaron Mooy
      Teams
      Huddersfield Town FC

      Football News

      Recommended in Football News

      Most Read in Sport

      1. Chris Hughton
        Why we'll have to be much better to get anything out of Huddersfield Town: Brighton boss Chris Hughton
      2. David Wagner
        Proud Huddersfield Town fans: David Wagner has built a special team showing tenacity and skill
      3. Aaron Mooy
        Hungry and greedy Huddersfield Town squad hunting more points
      4. Huddersfield Town FC
        Aaron Mooy is a machine and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win at Leeds United
      5. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
        Huddersfield Giants will need to do some soul-searching after defeat at Leigh Centurions

      Recommended on Examiner

      Huddersfield Examiner

      Journalists

      Doug Thomson
      Huddersfield Town correspondent
      Chris Roberts
      Huddersfield Giants correspondent
      Louise Cooper
      Crime correspondent
      Nick Lavigueur
      Health Correspondent
      Joanne Douglas
      Local Government Correspondent
      Linda Whitwam
      Education Correspondent
      Henryk Zientek
      Business Correspondent
      Martin Shaw
      Mirfield Correspondent