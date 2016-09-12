Brighton v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team to take on the Seagulls

Huddersfield Town make the long trip down to the south coast this midweek to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Town's have won five of their opening six matches for the first time since 1920/21 and are sitting pretty four points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Brighton however are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Huddersfield, notching three wins and five draws against Town.

The Seagulls are 13th in the table having lost back-to-back league matches - against Newcastle and Brentford - for the first time since January.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt at the weekend

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The last six fixtures between the two teams at the Amex have seen three 0-0 draws and three goals for each side so it may be another low-scoring encounter on the south coast, despite Brighton lodging the second-most shots in home Championship matches this season with 42 - only Aston Villa (51) have had more.

And don't expect any set-piece strikes from the away side - Town are one of only three teams to have scored all their goals from open play so far this season, along with Villa and Derby.

Who would you play to snatch the points against Brighton? Have your say with our team selector below.