Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens is confident the Seagulls can claim all three points when they visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend to take on Huddersfield Town.

Brighton's Premier League ever-present is keen for the Seagulls squad to put the 5-1 home defeat to Liverpool behind them and refocus on the Terriers test on Saturday.

And Stephens, 27, believes Chris Hughton's side will be full of confidence going into the match, despite returning to the scene of Town's comprehensive 3-1 victory when the sides last met.

He told Brighton's official website: “It’s another big game for us and we’ve got plenty more matches between now and Christmas, so the thing we must do is dust ourselves down and keep going.

“It will be another tough game but we have to re-group this week now and then get ready for what will be a different challenge.

“We’ll got there with confidence and see it as a good opportunity to get three points in what is a crucial stage of the season.

“It’s been a busy season and it’s what we’ve worked so hard for over the last two years – we’re where we want to be in the Premier League and will keep working hard and picking up points.”