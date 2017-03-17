Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were taken apart by a resurgent Bristol City side at Ashton Gate tonight.

Less than 10 minutes into the match Jonathan Hogg was taken off the field on a stretcher after a chilling collision with captain Mark Hudson and after that Town never got going.

Tomlin capitalised on an awful mistake by Hudson to make it 1-0, before Tammy Abraham stole in to make it two just before half time.

The rout was completed from the penalty spot by David Cotterill after an Aden Flint flick had made it three.

Here's how the hammering happened...

First Half

8 Minutes: Hogg goes down in a lot of pain. He is stretchered off after several minutes of treatment.

29 Minutes: Lee Tomlin scores for the hosts.

36 Minutes: Cotterill gets free again and drives a cross through the box from the right. O’Dowda can’t reach it though.

45+8 Minutes: Town win the ball back high up the field and break. Kachunga feeds Van La Parra whose shot is saved by Fielding.

45+14 Minutes: Abraham. 2-0 Bristol.

Second Half

47 Minutes: Good start by Town as Wells’ shot is parried by Fielding.

48 Minutes: Abraham gets the best of Schindler and his cross is nodded on to the bar.

68 Minutes: Lolley’s shot is blocked and Bristol City counter. Tomlin’s effort is inches wide.

78 Minutes: Flint makes it 3-0.

84 Minutes: Cotterill scores from the spot after a Billing foul. 4-0.

Line-Ups

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Fielding; Bryan, Wright, Flint, Smith; Pack, O’Neil (Hegeler, 86); O’Dowda, Tomlin (Brownhill, 81), Cotterill; Abraham (Wilbraham, 86).

Subs Not Used: Giefer, Taylor, Reid, Magnusson.

Booked:

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hudson, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg (Billing,22); Kachunga (Lolley, 46), Brown (Quaner, 67), van La Parra; Wells.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne.

Booked: Billing.

Half Time: Bristol City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Attendance: 16,984 (686 away)

Next Match: Burton Albion at John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship, April 1 (3pm kick-off)