Huddersfield Town take on Bristol City this weekend with both sides looking to turn recent form around and propel themselves back into playoff contention.

Town's last win came in October when a last-gasp Elias Kachunga header sealed all three points for the Terriers, while the Robins have won just one match over the same time frame - last week's 2-0 victory over Ipswich.

Both managers are looking to recapture their early season form, but Bristol boss Lee Johnson has acknowledged it won't be an easy task for his team.

The Robins' boss praised Huddersfield Town's brand of football in his pre-match press conference and likened his current club's position to that of the Terriers'.

"Huddersfield have power up the pitch and they've made some sound defensive acquisitions," he said.

"The Huddersfield style is fluid and efficient. They played very well against Blackburn.

"I think it'll be a game between two very even teams, in terms of where we both are in our development as well."

The two sides meet at the John Smith's Stadium at 3pm on Saturday.