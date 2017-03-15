Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Bristol City this week to face a Robins side struggling at the foot of the Championship table.

The hosts have won just two matches since the reverse fixture in December, while Town have notched 12.

The victory at the John Smith's Stadium signalled a change in fortunes for both sides as Town got their promotion push back on track after a poor run from October into November.

The Robins however slipped closer and closer to the relegation zone after an extremely promising start to the season.

Lee Johnson's side had occupied a play-off spot after 15 matches of the season, but now find themselves hovering dangerously above the drop zone.

Town on the other hand are looking to pile yet more pressure on to Newcastle United and Brighton, who are both just six points away.

