By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town head to Ashton Gate on Friday night to play an out-of-form Bristol City side who currently occupy the Championship relegation zone.

The Robins were victorious against Rotherham United in early February, but hadn't won a game since then until they beat Wigan Athletic last weekend.

If you are heading down to Bristol on Friday evening, take a look at our away day guide.

What is the stadium address?

Ashton Gate, Aston Road, Bristol, BS3 2EJ.

How many fans are going?

Town have been allocated 1,791 tickets for the trip to Ashton Gate and there will be no pay on the day available to Town fans.

The club are confident that the full allocation will be sold and Town fans will fill the entire away end in Bristol.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

Parson Street.

For any fans making their way to Bristol by rail, take the train to Bristol Temple Meads mainline station then hop on a quick train to Parson Street.

The station is only a mile from the Stadium - about a 20 minute walk.

The train from Bristol Temple Meads to Parson Street runs around once an hour, but on a Saturday afternoon there are two trains every hour.

If you walk along the A3029 you will eventually see the stadium on your right.

What is parking like for away fans?

Parking around Ashton Gate may be difficult to find as many of the surrounding streets are bordered with double yellow lines.

One place Town fans could park is Bedminster Cricket club on Clanage Road (A369) that offers parking for £5 per car.

It is then around a 5-10 minute walk to the stadium.

Where should away fans drink ?

Bristol is famous for its cider, so if the Yorkshire fans are willing to try something a little different then Bristol is the place to be.

Many pubs around the stadium are strictly for home fans only, however there are a few suggestions for pubs for away fans such as the Nova Scotia, Tobacco House Bar and the The Orchard Pub.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

A pie at the stadium it will cost fans £3.70, while it costs £2.50 for a cup of tea and an official match day programme will set you back £3.

What happened last time?

Huddersfield got back to winning ways earlier on in the season when they faced Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town hadn't won a game in five league matches and it was the win against Bristol which took them out of a mid-season blip.

Goals on the day were scored by Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells with Tammy Abraham grabbing one for Bristol.

The last time Town went to Bristol, they lost 4-0 in their final away game of last season.