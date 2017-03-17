Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Automatic promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town can put Newcastle United and Brighton under severe pressure with victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate tonight.

David Wagner's side are six points behind the league's top two with a game in hand while the Robins are in the drop-zone despite being unbeaten in their last three matches.

Last season: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Bristol City; Bristol City 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Last five league matches: Bristol City D L D D W; Huddersfield Town W D L W W

League Position: Brentford 22nd, Huddersfield Town 3rd

Top scorers (all competitions): Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) 21; Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) 11

Match odds: Home Win 9/4 Draw 23/10 Away Win 7/5

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Four Key Points

1. Rajiv Van La Parra scored his second goal at the weekend, could he add to his tally on Friday night against Bristol City. The tricky winger has played an important part in Town’s improved form so far this year, after the winter dip.

2. Danny Ward was able to keep another clean sheet in the Town goal at Griffin Park after coming back from injury. He will be hoping to keep Bristol City’s attack at bay, like he did at Brentford.

3. After Aaron Mooy’s call up to the Australian national squad, Town’s influential midfielder has a lot on his plate to look forward to. However he will be looking to produce some magic for Town down in Bristol on Friday evening.

4. Collin Quaner is still trying to find that right formula in the league, and will be wanting to get off the scoring mark in the Sky Bet Championship as soon as possible, which he may do on Friday night in Bristol under the floodlights.

The Game In Numbers

6 - Town have only lost six games away from home all season

7 - Bristol City have won seven games at home so far this season

11 - The amount of goals scored by Town’s top scorer Elias Kachunga

18 - The amount of goals Bristol City’s top scorer Tammy Abraham has got in the league.

23 - Town have only conceded 23 goals away from home this season, that is joint seventh best in the league.

Three Pitch Battles

Danny Ward vs Tammy Abraham: The Wales keeper is up against the England Under-21s ace.

Jonathan Hogg vs Marlon: This middle-of-the-park pitch battle could prove explosive.