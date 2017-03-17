Hopefully we can make the other teams a bit worri

Huddersfield Town face a long trip down to Bristol this evening, hoping to grab another vital three points in their pursuit of Premier League football.

David Wagner's side find themselves six points off automatic promotion pacesetters Brighton and Newcastle United with the opportunity to pile on the pressure ahead of the pairs' games the following day.

However, Town have a mixed record against the Robins, particularly since being back in the SkyBet Championship – winning three and losing twice in their last five encounters.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous meetings between the two sides over recent years below.

2016-17

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Bristol City

After a sensational start to the season, David Wagner's side went into the encounter having not won in five games.

Town raced into a 10th minute lead through Elias Kachunga before Bristol City's Tammy Abraham levelled the score on the 33rd minute.

However, persistence paid off for Nahki Wells who scored the winner in the 58th minute to give Town a deserved three points to begin another impressive winning run.

2015-16

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Bristol City

Bristol City 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Town lost both games against the Robins last season, with Bristol City notching six goals against Town, while only conceding one themselves.

The Robins took an early lead during the John Smith's Stadium encounter through Jonathan Kodjia in the seventh minute before Aden Flint stretched the away side's lead on the 29th minute.

The home side rallied and despite Nahki Wells pulling a goal back in the 84th minute it wasn't to be for Town.

Later in the season, with both sides assured of Championship survival, the away fixture saw a dead rubber with Lee Johnson's side, flying high in the league, taking full advantage.

The Robins romped to victory with goals from Jonathan Kodjia (45, 67), Joe Bryan (64), and Lee Tomlin (77).

2012-13

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Bristol City

Bristol City 1-3 Huddersfield Town

With both sides battling near the foot of the table in Town's first season back in the Championship, Sean Scannell scored the only goal of the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Meanwhile, the reverse fixture at Aston Gate could not have much better for the travelling Blue White Army as James Vaughan bagged himself a hat-trick.

The striker, now at Bury, was Town's key goal scorer that season, once again proving his worth with defender Lewin Nyatanga scoring a late consolation for Bristol City.