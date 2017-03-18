Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's hopes of automatic SkyBet Championship promotion were dealt a major blow with a heavy 4-0 defeat at Bristol City.

In a largely subdued performance throughout, David Wagner's side were left reeling early into the encounter after a horrific injury to midfielder Jonathan Hogg saw the player receive on-field treatment for nearly 15 minutes.

Once play resumed, the visitors were dealt another blow as Mark Hudson lost the ball under pressure from Tammy Abraham and Lee Tomlin advanced to round goalkeeper David Ward to open the scoring.

And England Under-21 striker Abraham met David Cotterill's low cross from the right with a low first time finish from six yards to make it 2-0 just before the break.

The Robins then compounded Town's woes in the second-half - centre-back Aden Flint netting with an audacious flick from Gary O'Neil's low ball into the box before Cotterill's penalty completed the scoring.

Key Moment

Jonathan Hogg’s eighth minute injury looked serious and really disrupted the flow of the game from a Huddersfield Town perspective.

Moan of the Match

Whether the injury to Jonathan Hogg unsettled the side or not, the opening 45 minutes was arguably up there as the worst from Town all season - alongside the display’s at Preston North End and Fulham.

Talking Point

Is that the last Town fans will see of Mark Hudson in a Huddersfield Town shirt? Horrendously off-the-pace all night, they may well be hoping so.

Man of the Match

On a night of so many low-key performances, Jonathan Hogg purely for sustaining a horrendous injury in the line of Town duty.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

David Coote (Nottinghamshire) - officiated the game with minimal fuss which was exactly what was needed after the opening injury to Jonathan Hogg.

Atmosphere

Understandably subdued from those who made the long journey from West Yorkshire after the injury to Hogg.

Verdict



The result is arguably inconsequential - all everyone connected with the club will want is to hear is the news Jonathan Hogg is ok after his first-half collision.

