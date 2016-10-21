Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Bumper gates a big boost for Huddersfield Town says defender Christopher Schindler

Town's record signing is looking forward to facing Derby County and another large crowd at the John Smith's Stadium

Christopher Schindler in action for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United earlier in the season.
Christopher Schindler in action for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United earlier in the season.

Christopher Schindler is looking forward to playing in front of another bumper crowd when Huddersfield Town host Derby County on Saturday.

Last Sunday’s Sheffield Wednesday showdown drew a recorded gate of 22,368, the highest ever for a league match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That took the average for the current campaign to 20,037 after six Championship matches.

The last season in which Town’s average attendance was above that figure was the top-flight campaign of 1970/71, when the figure was 23,228.

Derby have sold out their 1,953 ticket allocation for the fixture, which is the third since Steve McClaren returned as manager.

WATCH: Christopher Schindler on the differences between the English and German leagues

WATCH: Christopher Schlinder on the differences between the English and German leagues
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“It was a pleasure to play in the stadium against Sheffield Wednesday,” said German centre-back and record £1.8m signing Schindler.

“It was a great crowd and a great atmosphere, and just a shame we couldn’t celebrate with our fans afterwards (the Owls won 1-0).

“Hopefully there will be many other days where we can celebrate together.

“The fans give us a huge boost, more than they might realise.”

Fourth-placed Town are aiming to bounce back after successive defeats after going down 3-1 at Preston North End on Wednesday, when 2,840 fans travelled across to Lancashire.

Meanwhile Derby County are currently sat in 20th position but unbeaten in four.

Huddersfield Town latest

Your Best Moments of the Season So Far Doug Thomson's Derby County Preview Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town Backing Hands Off HRI
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Busy schedule suits Huddersfield Town star Christopher Schindler

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler in training at PPG Canalside last week.

The German defender is enjoying the challenge of Championship football and looking forward to facing Preston North End

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Derby County FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Christopher Schindler
Places
John Smith's Stadium

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    David Wagner: Why Philip Billing is not being considered for Huddersifield Town against Derby County
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    How did Huddersfield Town Under 23s fare at Barnsley?
  3. Stuart Webber
    Huddersfield Town relaxed over Stuart Webber link with Scottish Premiership side Celtic
  4. David Wagner
    Highest level a must against Derby County says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner
  5. David Wagner
    David Wagner underlines what is most important about Huddersfield Town clash with Derby County

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent