Bumper gates a big boost for Huddersfield Town says defender Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler in action for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United earlier in the season.

Christopher Schindler is looking forward to playing in front of another bumper crowd when Huddersfield Town host Derby County on Saturday.

Last Sunday’s Sheffield Wednesday showdown drew a recorded gate of 22,368, the highest ever for a league match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That took the average for the current campaign to 20,037 after six Championship matches.

The last season in which Town’s average attendance was above that figure was the top-flight campaign of 1970/71, when the figure was 23,228.

Derby have sold out their 1,953 ticket allocation for the fixture, which is the third since Steve McClaren returned as manager.

WATCH: Christopher Schindler on the differences between the English and German leagues

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“It was a pleasure to play in the stadium against Sheffield Wednesday,” said German centre-back and record £1.8m signing Schindler.

“It was a great crowd and a great atmosphere, and just a shame we couldn’t celebrate with our fans afterwards (the Owls won 1-0).

“Hopefully there will be many other days where we can celebrate together.

“The fans give us a huge boost, more than they might realise.”

Fourth-placed Town are aiming to bounce back after successive defeats after going down 3-1 at Preston North End on Wednesday, when 2,840 fans travelled across to Lancashire.

Meanwhile Derby County are currently sat in 20th position but unbeaten in four.