Burnley have today been in contact with Huddersfield Town over the signing of striker Nahki Wells.

The Bermudian forward has been allowed to leave by head coach David Wagner, with the Lancashire side constantly linked with Wells over the summer.

And now the Clarets have made an approach for the 27-year-old who finished as Town's leading scorer in the 2015/16 season.

The deal is thought to be moving forward, with some sources suggesting a £5m fee between the clubs has been agreed.

Neither club has confirmed that a deal has been reached, but BBC Sport claim the sides are in advanced talks after settling on the £5m figure.

The Lancashire Telegraph believe the Terriers are wanting around £10m for Wells however.

Wells is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and could be out for up to four weeks, having undergone minor surgery earlier this month.