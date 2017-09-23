Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a point against Burnley at Turf Moor today, with the sdies playing out a goalless affair.

In a game of few chances, Christopher Schindler was head and shoulders above the rest, snuffing out any threat ex-Leeds United striker Chris Wood posed to the Terriers.

At the other end Town had a couple of chances, but were unable to beat stand-in stopper Nick Pope in the Clarets' net.

Here's how the goalless encounter unfolded...

Run of the Ball

First Half

22: Wood heads wide after Ward and Arfield combine well down the left. Should have done better.

37: What a block from Schindler to deny Wood a tap in at the far post.

42: Hogg finds Mooy, who shuffles the ball to Kachunga. The forward smashes wide from outside the area.

Second half

47: Mooy finds Smith on the edge of the box, but the right back’s shot is drilled over the bar.

49: Depoitre is slipped in by Ince, but Pope makes the save.

52: Sabiri clips a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

60: Hendrick skips away from Zanka and finds Brady on the right. His shot is held by Lossl.

65: Ince unleashes on from the edge of the box and it’s inches wide of Pope’s left-hand post.

74: Van La Parra’s curling effort is palmed wide by Pope.

Line-Ups

Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Arfield (Berg Gudmundsson,76), Cork, Defour, Brady; Hendrick (Barnes,74) ; Wood

Subs Not Used : Legzins, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Bardsley

Booked: Cork, Arfield

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Hogg, Mooy; Kachunga, Sabiri (van La Parra,63), Ince; Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Green, Malone, Whitehead, Billing, Hadergjonaj, Hefele

Booked : Sabiri, van La Parra

Half Time: Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Att: 20,759 (Away: 2,471)