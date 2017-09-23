Huddersfield Town earned a point against Burnley at Turf Moor today, with the sdies playing out a goalless affair.
In a game of few chances, Christopher Schindler was head and shoulders above the rest, snuffing out any threat ex-Leeds United striker Chris Wood posed to the Terriers.
At the other end Town had a couple of chances, but were unable to beat stand-in stopper Nick Pope in the Clarets' net.
Here's how the goalless encounter unfolded...
Run of the Ball
First Half
22: Wood heads wide after Ward and Arfield combine well down the left. Should have done better.
37: What a block from Schindler to deny Wood a tap in at the far post.
42: Hogg finds Mooy, who shuffles the ball to Kachunga. The forward smashes wide from outside the area.
Second half
47: Mooy finds Smith on the edge of the box, but the right back’s shot is drilled over the bar.
49: Depoitre is slipped in by Ince, but Pope makes the save.
52: Sabiri clips a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.
60: Hendrick skips away from Zanka and finds Brady on the right. His shot is held by Lossl.
65: Ince unleashes on from the edge of the box and it’s inches wide of Pope’s left-hand post.
74: Van La Parra’s curling effort is palmed wide by Pope.
Line-Ups
Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Arfield (Berg Gudmundsson,76), Cork, Defour, Brady; Hendrick (Barnes,74) ; Wood
Subs Not Used: Legzins, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Bardsley
Booked: Cork, Arfield
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Hogg, Mooy; Kachunga, Sabiri (van La Parra,63), Ince; Depoitre
Subs Not Used: Green, Malone, Whitehead, Billing, Hadergjonaj, Hefele
Booked: Sabiri, van La Parra
Half Time: Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0
Att: 20,759 (Away: 2,471)
Next Match: Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Saturday September 30 (kick-off 12:30pm)