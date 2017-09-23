Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a valuable if not largely uninspiring point against cross-Pennine rivals Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ahead of the game, much was made of the similarities of both sides leading to an encounter where defences came out on top and attacking threats nullified.

The first-half featured no shots on target while the visitors had the better chances in the second period as Laurent Depoitre and Tom Ince went close.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Key Moment

Christopher Schindler’s excellent interception as Stephen Ward’s through ball looked destined for the foot of Chris Wood.

Moan of the Match

Rajiv van La Parra’s blatant dive looking to con the referee for a second-half penalty - not in the spirit of the game or the ethos of this great club.

Talking Point

Town have scored only one goal in their last five games in all competitions - with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool coming this month where are the goals going to come from?

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler - Gave a defensive masterclass throughout the entire 90 minutes of the Turf Moor encounter.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Christopher Kavanagh (Lancashire) - Far too fussy throughout - quick to stop the game and reach for his pocket.

Atmosphere

Superb noise from the travelling 2,471 housed in the David Fishwick Stand throughout cross-Pennine encounter.

Verdict

Not a game for the neutral, this was however an excellent point on the road for David Wagner’s men.