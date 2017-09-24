Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor yesterday to earn another precious Premier League point against Burnley.

In a game of little quality both defences came out on top, with Christopher Schindler being praised for another exceptional performance in the heart of the Terriers' defence.

The major talking point of the match came when Rajiv Van La Parra went down in the box under pressure from Matthew Lowton, but was shown a yellow card for simulation.

Here's what the national media had to say about the contest.

Jack Gaughan - Mail on Sunday

When gamesmanship becomes brinkmanship. Rajiv van La Parra had peeled away from Matthew Lowton right in front of Turf Moor’s now infamous Ladbrokes Stand.

He called for the early pass. Tom Ince obliged. Huddersfield were breaking at pace, Van La Parra bearing down on Nick Pope and ready to break the tedium.

The substitute clumsily overran Ince’s through ball and, in a moment of insecurity and muddled thinking, fell to the floor. Theatrically, you might say. Embarrassingly so. ‘Cheating,’ Sean Dyche remarked plainly.

The incident livened up the lifeless. For both, this was another point towards the target. And for both, while a largely tedious affair, a valuable afternoon’s work. Neither did enough.

Rory Dollard - The Independent

Burnley and Huddersfield ground out a dreary stalemate at Turf Moor, but a point apiece kept both sides comfortably ahead of gloomy pre-season predictions.

The resulted appeared to hinge on whether or not the home side's £15million striker Chris Wood could find a finish from a selection of half-chances but he was ultimately shackled by the Terriers' exemplary centre-half Christopher Schindler.

It was, then, a triumph for the organisation and reliability that has taken two unfashionable clubs into the top half of the top flight, though the first top-flight meeting of these sides since 1971 is not an occasion many will revisit.

Steven Sutcliffe - The Telegraph

There were few moments to spark fervour from this goalless contest until Rajiv van La Parra's blatant dive, attempting to win a penalty that would have swayed proceedings the visitors way.

His attempt at deception was a barely-concealable fraud though, even from 50-yards away, ensuring a caution was administered, as well as condemnation from both the Burnley manager Sean Dyche and his own boss David Wagner.

In the overall context of the start of the Premier League campaign, this was a valuable point for both clubs. Both had their moments but a draw was merited in a tight affair between opponents who are almost inseparable in the division.

With Huddersfield in seventh and Burnley eighth, divided only by goal difference, it is a healthy beginning, though the feeling that fixtures of this nature will gather greater significance for both clubs over the coming months remains.

Ben Grounds - Sky Sports

Burnley and Huddersfield played out a drab goalless draw at Turf Moor with both sides lacking the quality they have shown this season.

Chris Wood came closest to breaking the deadlock with his first-half effort from Stephen Ward's cross but the former Leeds striker headed wide.

Huddersfield were the better side in the second period and had the better chances as Tom Ince fired wide from 25 yards after substitute Rajiv van La Parra had shot tamely at Nick Pope.

David Wagner will be the happier of the two managers, having organised his defence extremely well with Christopher Schindler the stand-out performer in a match low on quality.

Matt Dorman - Goal

Burnley and Huddersfield Town combined for few chances and little action in a lifeless draw at Turf Moor.

Burnley extended their unbeaten run to four Premier League matches in a dour 0-0 draw at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Both sides were looking to respond to midweek EFL Cup defeats but showed little life in attack as they settled for a share of the points.

Chris Wood, a scorer against the Terriers in each of the past two seasons, had the best opportunity of an otherwise forgettable first half when he nodded wide from close-range.

And the Clarets were made to rue that miss as they created few openings against a defence marshalled confidently by Christopher Schindler.

Tom Ince gave Sean Dyche's side rare cause for concern early in the second half, but the visitors were largely content to remain compact as they recorded a third league draw.