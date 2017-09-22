The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on a Burnley side enjoying an equally good start to the Premier Legaue season.

Both Town and Burnley have lost just one match, claiming two wins and two draws apiece.

The sides sit sixth and seventh respectively in the table, above the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City.

Both sides lost their midweek Carabao Cup fixtures after fielding much-changed sides, but the Clarets were taken to extra time and penalties by Leeds United.

Although Sean Dyche will likely make more changes to his side ahead of the visit of Town, the 120 minutes of football played on Tuesday night could hand Town a slight advantage come the weekend.

But who would you pick to exploit that minor handicap?

Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for Saturday's match.