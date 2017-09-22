Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On August 25, 2012 Huddersfield Town broke a 14-game and 40-year duck against Burnley FC when they beat them 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium in a Championship fixture.

It marked the start of three successive wins against the Clarets which was followed by three successive losses as Sean Dyche led Burnley to two promotions and a second-tier title.

On Saturday, September 23 - with recent honours even - David Wagner's men will take on Sean Dyche's Burnley once more.

Below, Ben Abbiss takes a look back at the last six meetings between the two sides - all of which came in the Championship.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

August 25, 2012 - Championship - Town 2-0 Burnley

Goals from Joel Lynch and Jordan Rhodes secured Town's first win over Burnley for 40 years and their first at home for 56 years.

February 26, 2013 - Championship - Burnley 0-1 Town

James Vaughan scored the only goal as Huddersfield took all three points away from Turf Moor to claim Mark Robins' first win as Terriers boss.

Current Burnley player Scott Arfield came on as a substitute for Town in this game shortly before his summer move to the Clarets.

November 30, 2013 - Championship - Town 2-1 Burnley

Another win for the Terriers - their third in three meetings with Burnley following 40 years without a victory. At the time Burnley were top of the league with players like Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier leading their promotion push.

A powerful long-range volley by Oliver Norwood and a penalty from Vaughan got the job done here with a 2-1 win that knocked the Clarets off the top of the table.

January 1, 2014 - Championship - Burnley 3-2 Town

Town's Martin Paterson - playing against his former club - cancelled out Ings' opener before Ings and Trippier ensured Dyche's team claimed the win. Paterson added a late consolation.

Burnley went on to finish second behind Leicester City that season and gain promotion. Town finished 17th and sacked manager Robins just one game into the next season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

October 31, 2015 - Championship - Burnley 2-1 Town

Two goals from Burnley's Andre Gray secured three points for Dyche's side as they began a campaign for immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

An own goal gave Chris Powell's Terriers a consolation late on.

March 12, 2016 - Championship - Town 1-3 Burnley

David Wagner took over early into the 2015/16 Championship campaign and was in the hot seat to face Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium in March.

He could do nothing about a rampant Burnley though, who extended their winning run to six games with a 3-1 victory. All four goals came in the first half of this game including Joe Lolley's finish which was Town's only shot on target.