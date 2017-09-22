Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town make the short trip across the Pennines to take on Burnley FC in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 23.

The match will be played at Turf Moor - just 25 miles from the John Smith's Stadium - making it the shortest journey Town's away fans will make this league season.

Huddersfield and Burnley sit sixth and seventh in the league respectively - separated only by Town's slightly superior goal difference - making this a potential six-pointer in the race for European football.

Okay - maybe not, but Saturday's clash is set to be a battle between two in form teams nonetheless.

Ben Abbiss looks at how to get to the ground, where to drink and other costs ahead of the Premier League fixture in our handy away day guide below.

Stadium address

Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Burnley, BB10 4BX.

Where do away fans drink?

Burnley Cricket Club sits adjacent to Turf Moor and welcomes home and away fans into the bar on matchdays. Away fans can wear colours and still get served and there is limited parking available on site.

The Bridge Bier Huise and The Queen Victoria are both around a 10 minute walk from Turf Moor and serve good food and beer.

What's the nearest train station?

Burnley Manchester Road train station is around a 20-minute walk from the ground. Trains to and from Huddersfield run every half an hour and an open return ticket should cost around £30.

What is parking like for fans?

There is limited parking at the Cricket Club which costs £6 and also a private car park on Doris street off Belvadere road. This one is £5 and is about a 10-minute walk from the ground. The Queen Victoria also has parking - costing £5 - but will refund the cost at the bar. Otherwise street parking is relatively straight forward in the area.

How much does a pie, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A programme costs £3, a cup of tea is £2 and a pie will set you back £3.