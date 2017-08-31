Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley have completed the signing of striker Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town.

The forward joins the Clarets on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-and-a-half year spell with the Terriers.

The Lancashire side had been linked to the 27-year-old throughout the summer transfer window, with striker Andre Gray being sold to Watford earlier in the month.

Wells is a like-for-like replacement for the ex-Brentford man and joins Chris Wood and Sam Vokes in Burnley's strike department.

The forward joined Town for a then-record £1.3m fee in January 2014 and went on to net 49 goals in the blue and white stripes.

Wells however found himself down the pecking order at Town following the arrival of Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre in the summer after the Terriers' remarkable promotion to the Premier League.

And with the Bermudian having just one year left on his contract in West Yorkshire, head coach David Wagner welcomed any "serious bids" for the forward.

On Wells leaving, Wagner said: “Nahki is a great character and has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town for a long time but now this move works for everyone.

“He is a very good player but at this moment in time we have a number of high quality players and options in our offensive line.

“Everyone here at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Nahki for what he has done for the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Bradford City will also be in line to benefit from the Wells deal as the Bantams had a 15 per cent sell on clause built into the forward's Town contract.