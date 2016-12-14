Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough was left disappointed at his side's 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town at the Pirelli Stadium last night.

Nahki Wells' fifth league goal of the season was enough to separate the two sides in a tight and highly competitive affair in Staffordshire.

The victory sees David Wagner's side consolidate their position in fourth in the SkyBet Championship table while the Brewers slipped to 21st – two points clear of the drop zone.

It was a third loss in five games for Nigel Clough's team with the result also ending Burton's fine home form – unbeaten in five league encounters at the Pirelli Stadium coming into the game.

However, speaking after the match, Albion boss Nigel Clough felt aggrieved, believing his side were worthy of at least a point.

"We deserved at least a point out of the game tonight," said Nigel Clough. "I thought the players were magnificent from start to finish, they couldn't give any more.

“They played well, created chances, couldn't manage to finish one and then they (Huddersfield Town) pop up with one in the 86th minute.

"It was very, very unjust on us tonight. We've had a few (like it) - Bristol City here was another one.

“But that, because of the quality of the side we're playing against, to stop them playing, as we did, on the back of our disappointment on Saturday was great to see.

"To a man, we were excellent tonight. It's two different things tonight, it's performance and result.

"We are unlucky not to get the result but we are not disappointed in the performance - it was excellent."