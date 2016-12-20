Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough hopes his side's goal against Newcastle United proves a point to Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner.

The German boss described Town's clash with the Brewers as "one of the ugliest, dirty games", with Town eventually emerging as 1-0 victors at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nahki Wells scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute as Town inflicted just a third home league defeat of the season on Clough's side.

Four days later Newcastle made it four home league defeats for the Brewers, but Burton did manage to find the net after a tidy move down the right flank.

Lloyd Dyer finished off the move for the home side and Clough hoped the free-flowing build-up to the goal would prove to Wagner that Burton are capable of playing some good football.

The boss told the Burton Mail: "It's a wonderful goal - I hope it gets highlighted, the quality of it.

"Because I think the Huddersfield Town manager said it was the ugliest, dirtiest game he'd been involved in the other night.

"With the quality of the second goal, if he watches that, hopefully he'll realise that we're not all that bad. It is a wonderful goal, and we've nearly scored one similar in the second half when Lucas just put one over the bar.

"We weren't too far away again - we were close, just not close enough."