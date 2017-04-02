Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough urged his side to keep their feet on the ground after the 'big win' over Huddersfield Town.

Despite the home side dominating for the entire game, the Brewers snatched a dramatic three points with a goal from Jackson Irvine in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

And afterwards Clough moved to calm any potential dressing-room "euphoria" with much of the season still to go and fixtures against Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the forthcoming week.

"There's a lot of euphoria in the dressing room but this doesn't mean we are going to stay up," said the Brewers boss.

"We've just got to put it in perspective, we've still got seven games to go.

"But it's a big win in a game we didn't really envisage we were going to get too much from.

"It's a great start to the week when we said anything we got from these next three games would be a bonus."

Burton failed to create a chance in the first half as David Wagner's side had 75% of the possession in the opening 45 minutes.

As the game opened up a bit in the second period, Clough brought on top scorer Irvine to seal the winner after being left on the bench due to his international exploits with Australia during the week.

Clough explained: "After scoring for his country, Jackson was desperate to play.

“But having flown from Iraq to the UK and to Sydney and back again and having played two games it was too much to expect him to start.

"Anybody who has been on a long flight will know how tired you are.

“If he had been on at the start he would probably have been too tired to make that run to score."