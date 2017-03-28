Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine took Aaron Mooy's place earlier today as Australia beat the United Arab Emirates in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The Brewers' record signing played the full match on a hot day in Sydney and now faces a 10,500 mile journey back to the Pirelli Stadium ahead of Burton's trip to Huddersfield this weekend.

Irvine scored Australia's opening goal before Ingolstadt forward Matthew Leckie wrapped up the three points for the Socceroos.

The Burton man had been given a second start in a week by head coach Ange Postecoglou after Mooy was suspended in Australia's last match for picking up his second yellow card of the campaign.

This allowed the Manchester City loanee to return to Huddersfield early and he was back in training with the Terriers today .

This has allowed David Wagner to have two more days of training with his midfield maestro, whereas Nigel Clough and his backroom staff will only be able to assess Irvine's fitness later in the week.