Huddersfield Town travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night to face Burton Albion for the first time in their history.

Town got back to winning ways on Saturday with a deserved win against Lee Johnson's Bristol City, with Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells on target for the Terriers.

The three points took Town back into the playoff spots, leapfrogging Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday to sit fourth in the league.

Burton are looking the opposite way to Town, having moved to within two points of the relegation zone with defeat at Griffin Park on Saturday.

The Brewers have picked up five points from their last six matches, but have only lost two games at home this season.

Burton have taken 17 points at the Pirelli Stadium, whereas Town have racked up just 11 on their travels, so this fixture could prove a banana skin for David Wagner's side.

Who would you pick to ensure Town return home with all three points? Have your say with our team selector below.