An 85th minute Nahki Wells header was enough to give Huddersfield Town all three points against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a tight affair, it looked as if both team's defences were to prosper before the Bermudian forward broke the deadlock late on - converting Christopher Schindler's knock-back from an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

With one eye on Friday's tough away trip to Norwich City, David Wagner made four changes to the starting line-up from the one which beat Bristol City just days earlier.

And Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Harry Bunn and Philip Billing all proved worthy deputies as Town recorded their first clean-sheet in seven SkyBet Championship games.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

